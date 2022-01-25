MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

