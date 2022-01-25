Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

