Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

