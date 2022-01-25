Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

