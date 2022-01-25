Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

BBBY stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

