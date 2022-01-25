Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Loews by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Loews by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

