Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

TRU stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

