Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

