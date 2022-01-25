MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $507.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.82 and its 200-day moving average is $613.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.