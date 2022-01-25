Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

