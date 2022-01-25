Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

