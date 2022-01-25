Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 313,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,130,848. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

