Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 346,181 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,181 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 49.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PING. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE PING traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

