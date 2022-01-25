Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. Approximately 167,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.