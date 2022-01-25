Morgan Stanley Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,287,570. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

