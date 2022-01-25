Morgan Stanley Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $25.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

