Morgan Stanley Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $111.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.