Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.22. 27,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,759. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

