MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of MGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

