MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 963.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

