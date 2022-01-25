MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.27 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.
In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 963.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
