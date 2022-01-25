Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Molecular Templates worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 5.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 38.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $183.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.