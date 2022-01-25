Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

MITSY stock opened at $494.40 on Friday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $519.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

