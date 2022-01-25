Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,757 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.