Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,151 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $6,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.