Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

