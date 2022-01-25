Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Leidos by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,369 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

