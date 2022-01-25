Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of Howard Hughes worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 154,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.50. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.