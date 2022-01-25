Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 983,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

