Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 0.93, but opened at 1.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.22, with a volume of 648,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

