Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

