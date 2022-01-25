Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,325,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.