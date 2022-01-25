MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

MCBS opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

