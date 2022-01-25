MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

