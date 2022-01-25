Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 11.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $56,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $302.45. The company had a trading volume of 519,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.72. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,815 shares of company stock valued at $144,109,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

