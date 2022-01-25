Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

