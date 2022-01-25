Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

