Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

