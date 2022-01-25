Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,268 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

KSS stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

