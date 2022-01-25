Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 600 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

