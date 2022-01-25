Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 48 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

