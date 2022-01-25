Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

