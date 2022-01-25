Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 106 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

