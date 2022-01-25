Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

