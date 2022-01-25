Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $870,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

