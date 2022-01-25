Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $756,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 172.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

