Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.77 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

