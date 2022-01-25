MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

MEG traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

