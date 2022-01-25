Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 30th.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

