McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $277.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $248.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,186. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

