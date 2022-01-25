MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.82. 392,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,761,426. The firm has a market cap of $929.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,050.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.13.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

